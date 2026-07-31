Kenvue's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What Lies Ahead of the Stock

Kenvue Inc. KVUE is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, before market open. The company is likely to report top and bottom-line increase when it posts the quarterly results.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $4 billion, implying a rise of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, which reflects an increase of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 18.5%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Influence KVUE’s Q2 Results

Kenvue’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from its iconic consumer health brands and strength in the Skin Health and Beauty division. The company is focused on strengthening its consumer health brands through product innovation, increased marketing investments and deeper consumer engagement. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Skin Health and Beauty segment is currently pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating a rise of 3% year over year.



KVUE’s diversified portfolio reduces dependence on any single product or category. The Tylenol and Zyrtec consumption trends have been improving while Nicorette is gaining share across major international markets, and brand innovation supported broader consumer engagement. Continued investment in these franchises is likely to have boosted sustainable demand and market-share growth in the quarter under review.



The company is prioritizing science-backed innovation and expanding products in categories to drive organic growth. Kenvue is simplifying its operating model, improving supply-chain efficiency and implementing productivity initiatives to reduce costs and support margins. The company is also working to improve execution across markets, optimize its portfolio and enhance digital and e-commerce capabilities. Such factors are likely to have aided the company’s performance during the quarter under review.



On the flip side, the company has been witnessing weakness in its Self Care business for a while. The business remains exposed to unpredictable cold, flu and allergy seasons, which can create volatility in demand. Weak seasonal incidence across major markets has been hurting results, highlighting the segment’s dependence on external health patterns. Also, headwinds like tariffs, inflation, foreign exchange movements and supply-chain volatility remain deterrents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Kenvue

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kenvue this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kenvue currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Kenvue Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Kenvue Inc. price-eps-surprise | Kenvue Inc. Quote

Valuation Picture & Price Performance

Kenvue has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11X, lower than the Consumer Products - Staples industry’s average of 18.75X. The stock is trading above its median of 15.72X.



The recent market movements show that KVUE’s shares have gained 10.8% in the past three months compared with the industry's 4.2% growth.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for ADM’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $22.4 billion, which calls for 5.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Daniels’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.27, which implies a 36.6% rise year over year. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Coty COTY has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is expected to register a bottom and top-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at a loss of a cent per share. The consensus mark for earnings indicates an improvement of 80% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, which indicates a drop of 4.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. COTY has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 214.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, indicating an increase of 14.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for MNST’s quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share implies a rise of 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level. MNST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.