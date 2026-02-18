Kenvue Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates, Advances Toward Kimberly-Clark Deal

Kenvue Inc. KVUE posted solid fourth-quarter results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both metrics increased year over year. Organic growth was driven by pricing and value realization, though partially offset by softer volumes and weaker seasonal demand in the United States.



Margins improved on the back of supply-chain productivity initiatives and cost discipline despite higher brand investments. Essential Health, and Skin Health and Beauty led segmental performance, while Self Care faced seasonal headwinds.



Strength across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) helped offset softness in North America. The company remains on track to complete its planned acquisition by Kimberly-Clark, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

More on KVUE’s Q4 Results

The company posted adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share in the quarter under review. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 22 cents. Also, the bottom line improved from adjusted earnings of 26 cents in the year-earlier quarter.



Total revenues of $3,780 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,711 million and increased 3.2% year over year. This was driven by organic sales growth of 1.2% and a favorable foreign currency impact of 2.1%. Organic growth was fueled by positive value realization of 2.3%, partly offset by a 1.1% decline in volume.



As anticipated, volumes benefited from comparing against the prior year’s go-to-market disruption in the Asia Pacific region. This tailwind was largely offset by inventory reductions by certain customers and low seasonal demand, particularly in the United States, which weighed on global weighted category growth.

KVUE’s Margin & Cost Details

Adjusted gross profit improved 3.4% year over year to $2.22 million and the adjusted gross margin increased by 10 basis points to 58.8%, reflecting productivity gains from global supply-chain optimization and favorable value realization, which helped offset inflationary pressures, tariffs and transactional foreign exchange impacts.



The company’s SG&A expenses rose 0.7% year over year to $1.54 billion. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses stood at 40.6%, down 100 basis points from the year-ago period.



Adjusted operating income was $751 million, up 7% from $702 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin came in at 19.9%, up 70 basis points from the prior-year period. The improvement was driven by higher gross, and adjusted gross profit margins and savings from the Vue Forward initiative, partially offset by year-over-year increased brand support.



Adjusted EBITDA was $815 million, up 2.9% year over year. We note that the adjusted EBITDA margin was unchanged at 21.6% in the quarter under review.

KVUE’s Q4 Revenue Insights by Segments

Self Care: Net sales increased 1.5% year over year to $1.59 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. This was driven by a 2.7% foreign currency benefit, partially offset by a 1.2% decline in organic sales. The organic decline reflected a 3.1% decrease in volume, partly mitigated by a favorable value realization of 1.9%.



Subdued seasonal incidences in the United States weighed on the overall Self Care category, which declined year over year. Despite this backdrop, Kenvue gained a slight share in its seasonal businesses in the United States, supported by continued strong innovation performance. Although a late-quarter increase in flu incidences was insufficient to offset weakness earlier in the quarter, both consumption and share trends for Tylenol improved in December.



Compared with the prior year, organic sales rebounded in the Asia Pacific and increased across major need states in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Skin Health and Beauty: Net sales rose 2.9% year over year to $1.04 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. This was primarily driven by 1.5% organic sales growth and a 1.6% foreign currency benefit. Organic growth was supported by a favorable value realization of 2.3%, partially offset by a 0.8% decline in volume.



Innovation and strong commercial execution drove organic sales growth across all geographic regions outside North America compared with the prior-year period.



Essential Health: Net sales increased 6.1% year over year to $1.15 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion, reflecting 4.2% organic sales growth and a 1.9% foreign currency benefit. Organic growth was driven by favorable value realization of 2.9% and volume growth of 1.3%.



Growth was broad-based across major need states, led by the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and EMEA, with sequential improvement in performance in North America.

KVUE’s Region-Wise Revenue Details

North America net sales were $1.76 billion, a decrease of 4.5% from $1.84 billion in the prior year.



EMEA net sales increased 10% to $949 million from $863 million in the prior year.



The Asia Pacific net sales rose 10.7% to $703 million from $635 million in the prior-year period.



Latin America net sales increased 14.6% to $369 million from $322 million in the prior year.

Kenvue’s Financial Health Snapshot

The company ended the fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion. Total outstanding debt was $8.5 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.2 billion for the 12 months of 2025 compared with $1.8 billion in the prior-year period.



The capital expenditure totaled $0.5 billion for the 12 months ended Dec. 28, 2025. The free cash flow was $1.7 billion for the 12 months ended Dec. 28, 2025, compared with $1.3 billion in the prior-year period.

Other Developments

On Nov. 2, 2025, the company entered a definitive merger agreement under which Kimberly-Clark will acquire all outstanding shares of Kenvue common stock in a cash-and-stock transaction.



Shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly approved the proposals required to complete the transaction at their respective Special Meetings of Stockholders held on Jan. 29, 2026. In addition, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, expired on Feb. 4, 2026.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to the receipt of required foreign regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions as outlined in the merger agreement.

KVUE Stock Past 3-Month Performance



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 16% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 14%.

