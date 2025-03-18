Is Kenvue Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $43.6 billion, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) operates as a consumer health company in the United States and internationally. The Skillman, New Jersey-based company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap stocks”, and KVUE fits this criterion perfectly. The company benefits from a large portfolio of consumer health offerings under reputable brands including Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Listerine, Band-Aid, and Stayfree.

Active Investor:

KVUE stock has faced some struggles over the past year and has fallen 4.3% from its 52-week high of $24.46, recorded on Nov. 26. 2024. KVUE stock has surged 6.2% over the past three months, compared to the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which declined 6.2% during the same period.

Over the past six months, shares of KVUE and SPX both surged marginally. However, KVUE has surged 15.1% over the past 52 weeks outperforming SPX's 10.9% return.

KVUE has been trading above its 200-day moving average and its 50-day moving average since mid-February.

Shares of KVUE declined 4.5% following a disappointing Q4 earnings release on Feb. 6. The company reported a marginal decrease in its net sales, coming in at $3.7 billion, mostly caused due to a decline in Essential Health and a significant decline in the pediatric pain franchise. Moreover, its EPS came in at $0.26, successfully meeting the Wall Street EPS estimates.

Looking ahead, the company expects a 2% to 4% increase in its organic sales growth and an upwards of 2% increase in its adjusted EPS.

The company’s rival, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFY), has lagged behind KVUE, with its stock surging 5% over the past six months and marginally over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts are moderately optimistic about the stock's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 14 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $23.61 represents a marginal upside from the current market prices.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

