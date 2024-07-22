Kenvue Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.0, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.55% lower than the prior average price target of $21.33.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kenvue is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Announces Neutral $21.00 - Jeremy Fialko HSBC Raises Hold $21.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kenvue. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kenvue's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio includes a wide array of some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and ever-changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Kenvue: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Kenvue's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kenvue's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

