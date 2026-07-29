Is Kenvue Stock Attractive After Margin Gains and Deal Uncertainty

Kenvue Inc. KVUE gives investors a consumer health story that is neither simple value nor clear growth. The stock’s appeal rests on better margins, stronger earnings and a portfolio of familiar brands.



The offset is visibility. Organic growth remains modest, debt is elevated and the pending Kimberly-Clark transaction limits the company’s ability to frame its 2026 outlook.

Kenvue Shows Earnings Strength Despite Slow Growth

Kenvue reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, up 33% from the prior-year period. Reported sales increased 4.5% to $3.91 billion, helped by a 3.8-percentage-point foreign-currency benefit.



The earnings gain came despite only 0.7% organic sales growth and a 0.3% volume decline. Adjusted gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 60.8%, while adjusted operating margin rose 420 basis points to 24%, reflecting supply-chain productivity, favorable value realization, restructuring benefits and tighter spending.

Kenvue Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kenvue Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kenvue Inc. Quote

Kenvue Valuation Offers A Balanced View

KVUE trades at 16.49X forward 12-month earnings. That is below the 18.41X multiple for its Zacks sub-industry, the 17.28X level for the Zacks sector and the 20.11X multiple for the S&P 500 index.



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The $21 price target reflects 17.53X forward 12-month earnings, pointing to a measured view rather than a deeply discounted setup. Haleon plc HLN gives investors another consumer health reference point, while The Procter & Gamble Company PG offers a broader consumer staples comparison for scale, brand investment and defensive demand.

Debt And Execution Risks Pressure Kenvue

Kenvue ended the first quarter with total debt of about $8.7 billion, up from $8.5 billion at fiscal 2025-end. Interest expense was $95 million for the quarter, leaving less flexibility if operating trends weaken.



Execution risk also remains part of the investment case. Kenvue expects about $250 million of pre-tax restructuring expenses and other charges in 2026, continues to face product liability matters involving acetaminophen and talc-related products and is not providing 2026 financial guidance while the Kimberly-Clark transaction remains pending.

Kenvue Cash Flow Supports Investor Appeal

Cash flow is a clearer positive. Operating cash flow rose to $489 million from $428 million in the prior-year period, mainly because of higher net income.



Capital expenditures declined to $139 million from $179 million, lifting free cash flow to roughly $350 million from about $249 million. Stronger cash generation can support dividends, debt management and continued investment behind core brands.

Kenvue’s Ranking Signals A Cautious Investment Profile

The bottom line is that Kenvue’s margin progress and cash flow improvement make the stock more interesting, but the case is still balanced by slow organic growth, leverage and transaction-related uncertainty. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which fits a cautious profile rather than a clear near-term outperformer.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores also lean mixed. KVUE has a Value Score of C, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of C. Since higher Style Scores are generally more favorable, these readings indicate limited broad-based strength across valuation, growth and momentum, even as operating execution has improved.

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Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.