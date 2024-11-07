Kenvue Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Kenvue, Inc. ( (KVUE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kenvue, Inc. presented to its investors.

Kenvue, Inc., the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company, is renowned for its iconic brands like Aveeno®, BAND-AID®, and Tylenol®, delivering science-backed products recommended by healthcare professionals globally.

In its third quarter of 2024, Kenvue reported a slight decline in net sales by 0.4% to $3.9 billion, although it achieved an organic growth of 0.9%. The company also expanded its gross profit margin, reinvesting savings from its Vue Forward program into marketing and brand development.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.28. The company’s gross profit margin improved by 100 basis points, with adjusted gross profit margin expanding by 130 basis points, attributed to supply chain efficiency and pricing strategies. However, operating income margin saw a decrease, affected by increased brand investments.

Looking ahead, Kenvue anticipates net sales growth and organic growth toward the lower end of its forecasted range, maintaining its outlook for adjusted diluted EPS between $1.10 and $1.20, supported by ongoing productivity and efficiency gains.

Kenvue remains focused on building a leaner, more agile organization with sustainable growth, while continuing to leverage its strong brand portfolio and operational efficiencies to drive future performance.

