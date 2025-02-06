News & Insights

Markets
KVUE

Kenvue Q4 Profit Meets Market; Sees FY25 Adj. EPS In Line Or Above Last Year - Update

February 06, 2025 — 08:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pure-play consumer health company Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) , while reporting weak fourth-quarter profit, in line with market, on Thursday issued fiscal 2025 outlook. In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, Kenvue shares were losing around 1.8 percent to trade at $20.36.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects flat to 2 percent year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings per share, including a mid-single-digit unfavorable impact from foreign currency.

In fiscal 2024, earnings per share were $0.54, and adjusted earnings per share were $1.14.

For the year, net sales would move in a range of down 1 percent to up 1 percent year-over-year, with Organic sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent.

Kenvue's fourth-quarter earnings came in at $293 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $327 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1 percent to $3.662 billion from $3.666 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KVUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.