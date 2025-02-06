Kenvue Q4 Profit Meets Market; Sees FY25 Adj. EPS In Line Or Above Last Year - Update

(RTTNews) - Pure-play consumer health company Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) , while reporting weak fourth-quarter profit, in line with market, on Thursday issued fiscal 2025 outlook. In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, Kenvue shares were losing around 1.8 percent to trade at $20.36.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects flat to 2 percent year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings per share, including a mid-single-digit unfavorable impact from foreign currency.

In fiscal 2024, earnings per share were $0.54, and adjusted earnings per share were $1.14.

For the year, net sales would move in a range of down 1 percent to up 1 percent year-over-year, with Organic sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent.

Kenvue's fourth-quarter earnings came in at $293 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $327 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1 percent to $3.662 billion from $3.666 billion last year.

