Kenvue Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $293 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $327 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $3.662 billion from $3.666 billion last year.

Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $293 Mln. vs. $327 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.662 Bln vs. $3.666 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.