News & Insights

Markets
KVUE

Kenvue Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

February 06, 2025 — 06:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $293 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $327 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $3.662 billion from $3.666 billion last year.

Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $293 Mln. vs. $327 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.662 Bln vs. $3.666 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KVUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.