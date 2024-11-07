News & Insights

Kenvue Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

November 07, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $383 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $3.899 billion from $3.915 billion last year.

Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $383 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.899 Bln vs. $3.915 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.20

