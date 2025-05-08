Kenvue Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $322 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $296 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $3.741 billion from $3.894 billion last year.

Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $322 Mln. vs. $296 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $3.741 Bln vs. $3.894 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.