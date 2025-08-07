Markets
KVUE

Kenvue Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Profit

August 07, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $420 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $3.839 billion from $4.000 billion last year.

Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $420 Mln. vs. $58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $3.839 Bln vs. $4.000 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KVUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.