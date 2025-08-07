Kenvue Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $420 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $3.839 billion from $4.000 billion last year.

Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $420 Mln. vs. $58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $3.839 Bln vs. $4.000 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05

