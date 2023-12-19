News & Insights

Kenvue Gains On Favorable Court Verdict

December 19, 2023 — 10:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) are progressing more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company received a favorable court verdict related to its product Tylenol.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the New York Federal Judge has granted a motion to exclude opinions on whether in-utero exposure of Tylenol could affect children to develop autism spectrum or ADHD.

Currently, shares are at $22.11, up 5.21 percent from the previous close of $21.01 on a volume of 15,143,691.

