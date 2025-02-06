KENVUE Earnings Results: $KVUE Reports Quarterly Earnings

KENVUE ($KVUE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, missing estimates of $0.26 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $3,662,000,000, missing estimates of $3,840,868,507 by $-178,868,507.

KENVUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 475 institutional investors add shares of KENVUE stock to their portfolio, and 534 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KENVUE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KVUE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVUE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 11/18.

