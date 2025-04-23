Stocks

Kenvue Earnings Preview: What to Expect

April 23, 2025 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

With a market cap of $42.7 billion, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) operates as a consumer health company in the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, the company operates through Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health segments. The company is expected to announce its Q1 results on Tuesday, May 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KVUE to report a profit of $0.23 per share, down 17.9% from the year-ago quarter's profit of $0.28 per share. On a positive note, the company has surpassed or met analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. In the previous quarter, it reported an EPS of $0.26, which successfully met the Street's expectations.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect KVUE to report an EPS of $1.14, unchanged from fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 7.9% year-over-year to $1.23 per share.

www.barchart.com

Over the past year, KVUE shares have surged 18.4%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.5% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP9.4% rally over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of KVUE declined 4.5% following a disappointing Q4 earnings release on Feb. 6. The company reported a marginal decrease in its net sales, coming in at $3.7 billion, mostly due to a decline in Essential Health and a significant decline in the pediatric pain franchise. Additionally, the company’s adjusted operating margin came in at 19.2%, decreasing from 21.8% in the previous year’s quarter.

The consensus view on KVUE stock is moderately bullish, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six "Strong Buys" and ten "Holds." Its mean price target of $23.90 implies a premium of 3.1% from its prevailing price level.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KVUE
XLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.