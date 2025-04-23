Kenvue Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $42.7 billion, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) operates as a consumer health company in the United States and internationally. Headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, the company operates through Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health segments. The company is expected to announce its Q1 results on Tuesday, May 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KVUE to report a profit of $0.23 per share, down 17.9% from the year-ago quarter's profit of $0.28 per share. On a positive note, the company has surpassed or met analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. In the previous quarter, it reported an EPS of $0.26, which successfully met the Street's expectations.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect KVUE to report an EPS of $1.14, unchanged from fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 7.9% year-over-year to $1.23 per share.

Over the past year, KVUE shares have surged 18.4%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.5% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 9.4% rally over the same time frame.

Shares of KVUE declined 4.5% following a disappointing Q4 earnings release on Feb. 6. The company reported a marginal decrease in its net sales, coming in at $3.7 billion, mostly due to a decline in Essential Health and a significant decline in the pediatric pain franchise. Additionally, the company’s adjusted operating margin came in at 19.2%, decreasing from 21.8% in the previous year’s quarter.

The consensus view on KVUE stock is moderately bullish, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six "Strong Buys" and ten "Holds." Its mean price target of $23.90 implies a premium of 3.1% from its prevailing price level.

