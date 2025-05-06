KENVUE Earnings Preview: Recent $KVUE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KENVUE ($KVUE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,750,134,631 and earnings of $0.23 per share.

KENVUE Insider Trading Activity

KENVUE insiders have traded $KVUE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLTON LAWSON (Group President EMEA & LA) sold 17,100 shares for an estimated $393,813

KENVUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 533 institutional investors add shares of KENVUE stock to their portfolio, and 492 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KENVUE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KVUE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVUE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 11/18.

KENVUE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KVUE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.