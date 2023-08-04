Kenvue can't ask appeals court to toss Tylenol autism claims, judge rules

By Brendan Pierson

(Reuters) - Kenvue Inc KVUE.Ncannot immediately appeal a federal judge's order allowing lawsuits claiming that its popular over-the-counter painkiller Tylenol can cause autism in children of mothers who take it during pregnancy, the judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan on Thursday ruled that Kenvue, formerly Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.Nconsumer health unit, had not shown any basis for allowing the unusual step of an appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals before final judgment in the case.

Kenvue did not immediately comment. J&J still owns a majority of the company, but is in the process of spinning it off.

A federal judicial panel last October consolidated dozens of lawsuits alleging that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol and generic versions of the drug, can cause autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. As of July 17, 188 cases were pending.

In addition to Kenvue, lawsuits named retailers and pharmacies that sell Tylenol, including CVS Health, Rite Aid Corp, Safeway Inc, Target Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance. They alleged the defendants failed to warn consumers about the risks.

The lawsuits cited recent studies that have found a higher risk of autism and ADHD in children exposed to acetaminophen in the womb.

In April, Cote denied Kenvue's motion to dismiss one of the lawsuits on the grounds that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of Tylenol's label preempted any state law claims. Had she ruled in the company's favor, it would have ended the entire litigation.

Later, she denied another motion to dismiss on the grounds that the claims lacked scientific support.

In denying Kenvue's motion for an immediate appeal, which the retailers supported, Cote said the company "has not pointed to any authority to suggest that there is any ground for a difference of opinion" on the preemption issue.

She said that the question of whether the plaintiffs had adequate scientific support could not be decided in a motion to dismiss, but would have to wait until a hearing on what expert testimony could be allowed in the litigation. Motions on which experts can be included are due next month.

The case is In re: Acetaminophen ASD/ADHD Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 1:22-md-03043.

For plaintiffs: Mikal Watts of Watts Guerra, Ashley Keller of Keller Postman and Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm

For Kenvue: Jessica Davidson of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

