Kenvue Boosts FY25 Net Sales Outlook: Appoints Amit Banati To Succeed Paul Ruh As CFO - Update

May 08, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, consumer health company Kenvue, Inc. (KVUE) boosts net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025. Adjusted earnings is now seen at low end of prior forecast range.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings to be flat on net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent, with organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings growth of flat to 2 percent on net sales between a decline of 1 percent and 1 percent growth, with organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue decline of 0.18 percent to $15.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Separately, Kenvue announced the appointment of Amit Banati as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective May 12, 2025. He will succeed Paul Ruh, who will remain with the Company for a brief period to help ensure a smooth transition.

Banati is a 30-year consumer products company finance and operations veteran, having served most recently as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Kellanova, and holding finance and operating leadership roles at Kraft Foods, Cadbury Schweppes and Procter & Gamble.

