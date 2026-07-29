Kenvue Benefits From Consumer Health Trends and Margin Expansion

Investors evaluating Kenvue Inc. KVUE must balance better execution with uneven growth. The company has trusted consumer health brands, recovering beauty trends and improving profitability, but demand is not accelerating evenly across categories.



Deal uncertainty adds another layer. The pending Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB transaction could reshape Kenvue’s strategic profile, while the lack of 2026 financial guidance limits near-term visibility.

Kenvue Adapts To Changing Health Demand

Kenvue’s business spans Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health, giving it exposure to recurring needs across medicine cabinets, personal care and everyday health. Tylenol, Zyrtec, Nicorette, Neutrogena, Aveeno, Listerine and BAND-AID Brand anchor a repeat-use portfolio.



Demand trends are not uniform. Self Care remains sensitive to cold, flu and allergy seasons, which pressured recent volumes. Skin Health and Beauty and Essential Health have seen better support from innovation, e-commerce initiatives and category-specific brand activations.

Beauty Innovation Strengthens Kenvue Growth

Skin Health and Beauty was Kenvue’s strongest growth business in the first quarter of 2026. Segment net sales rose 8.4%, while organic sales increased 5%, supported by 4.2% volume growth and favorable value realization of 0.8%.



Innovation helped drive the recovery. Neutrogena entered sun care in selected Europe, Middle East and Africa markets, and OGX Pro Growth was introduced in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Segment adjusted operating income rose to $168 million from $92 million.



Haleon plc HLN, another company focused on everyday health, offers a useful peer reference for consumer-led health demand. Its presence in oral health, pain relief and wellness highlights how brand trust and innovation matter across the broader category.

Kenvue Advances Supply Chain Transformation

Margin expansion shows how operational change is becoming central to Kenvue’s story. First-quarter adjusted gross margin expanded 80 basis points to 60.8%, while adjusted operating margin improved 420 basis points to 24%.



The improvement reflected supply-chain productivity, favorable value realization and cost optimization. Our Vue Forward and the 2026 Restructuring Initiative are intended to simplify operations, transform the supply chain, reduce complexity and strengthen efficiency.



Those gains helped offset inflation, tariffs and lower volumes. The benefit was visible in earnings, as adjusted earnings increased 33% to 32 cents per share even though organic sales grew only 0.7%.

Kenvue Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kenvue Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kenvue Inc. Quote

Kenvue Navigates Consolidation and Financial Change

The proposed Kimberly-Clark combination is a major strategic development. Kenvue shareholders are expected to receive 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares plus $3.50 in cash for each Kenvue share, subject to closing conditions.



Shareholders of both companies approved the necessary proposals, and the U.S. antitrust waiting period expired. Foreign regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions remain, with the deal expected to close in the second half of 2026.



If completed, the transaction would combine Kenvue’s consumer health portfolio with Kimberly-Clark’s personal-care platform. That could create broader scale, distribution reach and cost opportunities, although integration and regulatory timing remain key variables.



Kenvue generated $489 million in operating cash flow in the first quarter, up from $428 million a year earlier, while free cash flow rose to roughly $350 million from about $249 million. Stronger cash generation can support dividends, debt management and brand investment, but total debt of about $8.7 billion keeps financial flexibility in focus.

Kenvue Inc. Cash from Operations (Quarterly)

Kenvue Inc. cash-from-operations-quarterly | Kenvue Inc. Quote

Kenvue’s Trend Position Reflected In Ratings

Kenvue’s emerging trends point to a business that is improving operationally but not yet showing broad-based growth momentum. Beauty innovation, supply-chain productivity and stronger cash flow support the long-term narrative, while seasonal Self Care demand, restructuring costs and litigation exposure keep the outlook balanced.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That ranking fits a cautious investment profile, where improving margins and brand strength are offset by modest organic growth and limited earnings visibility until the Kimberly-Clark transaction is resolved.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Kenvue also has a Value Score of C, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of C. The C scores suggest a middle-ground profile across value, growth and combined style factors, while the Momentum Score of D points to weaker price and estimate trend signals. For investors, the ratings reinforce a measured view rather than a clear bullish setup.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (HLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.