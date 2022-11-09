Kentucky voters defend right to abortion -AP

Removes duplicated words in headline, no change to text

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kentucky voters have rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there was no right to abortion, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, further bolstering abortion rights activists who saw also victories in several other states.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.