Kentucky tornado killed dozen children, including 2-month-old

MAYFIELD, Ky., Dec 14 (Reuters) - The barrage of tornadoes that tore through Kentucky and surrounding states killed a dozen children, including a 2-month-old infant, Governor Andy Beshear said on Tuesday.

A total of 74 people died in Kentucky, with the oldest victim at 98 years old. Eight people have yet to be identified.

Beshear said the storms produced "the strongest set of tornadoes that we have ever seen Kentucky and what we believe will probably be one of the most devastating tornado events in U.S. history."

The fatalities included eight at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, that was reduced to rubble. Deaths at the candle factory were initially feared to be much higher, but a company spokesman said on Monday that the remaining 102 workers on duty at the time are alive and have been accounted for.

"If you saw it in person, you would believe that's a miracle," Beshear said of the fact that only eight were killed at candle factory.

