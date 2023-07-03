News & Insights

Kentucky mandates Tesla's charging plug for state-backed charging stations - documents

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

July 03, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters ->

San Francisco, July 3 (Reuters) - Kentucky requires electric vehicle charging companies to include Tesla's plug if they want to be part of a state program to electrify highways using federal dollars, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

"Each port must be equipped with an SAE CCS 1 connector. Each port shall also be capable of connecting to and charging vehicles equipped with charging ports compliant with the North American Charging Standard (NACS)," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in its documents.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Mark Porter)

