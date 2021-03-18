Cryptocurrencies

Kentucky Legislature Approves Bills Providing Incentives for Crypto Miners

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

Kentucky’s state legislature has given its final approval to two proposed bills that would introduce energy and tax breaks for crypto mining operations.

  • The first, House Bill 230, now passes to Governor Andy Beshear for final approval following the Senate voting in favor by 29-7 on Monday.
  • The state’s General Assembly had previously approved the bill in a 19-2 vote on March 3.
  • Under the proposed law, sales tax obligations from electricity purchased for crypto mining purposes will be removed.
  • Kentucky hopes the bill will make the state an attractive destination for cryptocurrency mining companies as a way to boost jobs and the local economy.
  • According to General Assembly Representatives Steven Rudy and Chris Freeland, who introduced the bill in January, it would help Kentucky “become a national leader” in crypto mining.
  • A Senate bill (SB255), focused on providing energy incentives for miners, is also now before the governor having been passed 74-19 last Friday.

See also: State of Wyoming Introduces Bill for Blockchain Filing System

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular