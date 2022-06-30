Public Companies

Kentucky judge blocks state from enforcing abortion bans

Nate Raymond Reuters
A Kentucky judge on Thursday blocked the state from enforcing an outright abortion ban enacted in 2019 that was triggered after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry issued a temporary restraining order at the request of two abortion clinics including a Planned Parenthood affiliate, who challenged that law and another that bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

