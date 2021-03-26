Kentucky Governor Signs Tax Breaks for Crypto Miners Into Law

Cryptocurrencies

Kentucky will offer tax breaks to cryptocurrency miners who operate in the energy-rich commonwealth under a pair of laws Governor Andy Beshear signed Thursday.

  • Senate Bill 255 extends the commonwealth’s clean energy-focused incentives to miners who invest at least $1 million in equipment. House Bill 230 similarly offers miners a series of sales and excise tax breaks.
  • Together, the bills work to woo cryptocurrency miners, and thus business revenue and jobs, to communities whose economies have been ravaged by a manufacturing exodus from Kentucky but retain an abundance of cheap energy.
  • Kentucky wants “to become a national leader in emerging industries which use substantial amounts of energy,” said one of the bills. Cryptocurrency mining is indeed a major consumer of energy.
  • The bills marched through Kentucky’s legislature following their introduction earlier this year.

