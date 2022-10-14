Nasdaq-Listed Companies
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.10

The board of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share on the 14th of November. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 5.4%, which is around the industry average.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Will Pay Out More Than It Is Earning

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Despite this history however, the company's latest earnings report actually shows that it didn't have enough earnings to cover its dividends. This is very worrying for shareholders, as this shows that Kentucky First Federal Bancorp will not be able to sustain its dividend at its current rate.

EPS is set to grow by 11.7% over the next year if recent trends continue. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 184% over the next year.

historic-dividend
NasdaqGM:KFFB Historic Dividend October 14th 2022

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The most recent annual payment of $0.40 is about the same as the annual payment 10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

