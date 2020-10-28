Dividends
KFFB

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KFFB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 63rd quarter that KFFB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.3, the dividend yield is 6.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFFB was $6.3, representing a -22.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.15 and a 43.18% increase over the 52 week low of $4.40.

KFFB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). KFFB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KFFB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KFFB

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular