Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KFFB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 64th quarter that KFFB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFFB was $6.45, representing a -20.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.16 and a 46.59% increase over the 52 week low of $4.40.

KFFB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). KFFB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.51.

