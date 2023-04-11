Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp said on April 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.55%, the lowest has been 4.57%, and the highest has been 7.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=222).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFFB is 0.00%, a decrease of 40.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFFB by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 47K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFFB by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 9K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFFB by 99.91% over the last quarter.

