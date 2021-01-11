Kentucky Bill Seeks to Lure Crypto Miners With Tax Breaks
Two Kentucky lawmakers have called upon the commonwealth to offer tax breaks to cryptocurrency miners seeking to tap into the energy rich region.
- General Assembly Representatives Steven Rudy and Chris Freeland’s bill introduced last week would exempt “commercial cryptocurrency miners” from paying 6% sales taxes or 6% excise taxes on their rigs’ electric bills and mining equipment.
- Kentucky “has an opportunity to become a national leader” in crypto mining because of its low energy rates and abundant supply, said the bill. Tax breaks would help the Commonwealth further compete.
- The Republican lawmakers submitted their 13-page bill to the General Assembly on Jan. 8, where it now sits in committee. Neither representative responded to a request for comment.
- The Block first reported the bills’ submission.
Related Stories
- Babel Finance Is Letting Crypto Mining Firms Use Machines as Loan Collateral
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon Patent Group Completes $200M Capital Raise
- Russian Oil Drilling Giant Opens a Crypto Mining Farm Run on Gas Energy
- India Mulls Imposing 18% Tax on Bitcoin Transactions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.