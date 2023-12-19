Kentucky and Nebraska are latest states to adopt new bar exam

By Karen Sloan

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nebraska and Kentucky are the latest states to commit to using the updated bar exam for licensing attorneys, though both are waiting an extra year to make the change.

The two states' highest courts said they will begin administering the Next Gen bar exam in July 2027, which is two testing cycles after the new exam is slated to debut in July 2026.

Nine states so far have said they will move to the Next Gen test, though only Oregon, Maryland and Missouri have said they will switch over as soon as it is available.

The National Conference of Bar Examiners began developing the Next Gen bar exam in 2021. The new version aims to emphasize legal skills and rely less on the memorization of laws, and it does away with the three separate components of the current exam — the 200-mutliple-choice question Multistate Bar Exam, the Multistate Essay Exam, and the Multistate Performance Test.

The Next Gen exam will also be shorter, at nine hours, compared with the current 12-hour test. The national conference will stop making the current Uniform Bar Exam available to states in 2028.

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican said Monday that adopting Next Gen exam is “the next logical step” in ensuring the admission of competent attorneys in the state. Waiting a year to use the new exam will give law schools time to adjust their bar prep programs, he added.

The Supreme Court of Kentucky announced its decision to adopt the Next Gen bar exam on Wednesday. “I am confident it is the way forward for law student education and testing,” said Chief Justice Laurance VanMeter.

Wyoming and Iowa will also begin using the Next Gen exam in July 2027. Connecticut has said it will use the new test but has not said when it will make the change.

State high courts are under pressure to pick a test for 2026 so that current first-year students can prepare.

Read more:

Arizona to switch to new bar exam in 2027

Current bar exam's farewell is delayed until 2028

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

((Karen.Sloan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.