News & Insights

Stocks

Kenorland Secures Funding for Canadian Exploration

May 28, 2024 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kenorland Minerals (TSE:KLD) has released an update.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. has successfully completed a C$9.86 million private placement, with Centerra Gold Inc. acquiring a 9.9% stake and entering into an investor rights agreement with the company. The funds raised will be used to further exploration activities across Kenorland’s Canadian projects, using the proceeds as ‘Canadian Exploration Expenses’. Notably, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. maintained its 10.1% interest in the company through participation in the offering.

For further insights into TSE:KLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KLDCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.