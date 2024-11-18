News & Insights

Kenorland Minerals Gains Full Control of Chicobi Project

November 18, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Kenorland Minerals (TSE:KLD) has released an update.

Kenorland Minerals has announced that it will now fully own the Chicobi Project in Quebec after Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada decided to exit their joint venture. This move could enhance Kenorland’s exploration potential in the under-explored Chicobi Deformation Zone, known for its similarities to other major gold-bearing regions.

