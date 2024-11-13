Kenorland Minerals and Newmont Expand Quebec Drilling

Kenorland Minerals (TSE:KLD) has released an update.

Kenorland Minerals is set to commence a winter 2025 drill program at the Deux Orignaux prospect, with Newmont Corporation advancing to Phase 2 of their earn-in agreement, potentially increasing their stake in the Chebistuan project. This ambitious drilling initiative aims to explore further mineralized zones at the site, highlighting Kenorland’s ongoing commitment to resource exploration in Quebec.

