Kenon Holdings Q3 2024 Results: Key Financial Highlights

Kenon (KEN) has released an update.
Kenon Holdings has repurchased 348,000 shares for $10 million and plans to divest its remaining stake in ZIM through share sales or derivative transactions. ZIM reported a significant turnaround with a net profit of $1.1 billion for Q3 2024, compared to a $2.3 billion loss in Q3 2023, and announced a cash dividend. Meanwhile, OPC reported a slight decrease in net profit to $23 million, with revenue rising marginally in the same period.
