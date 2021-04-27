Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 28, 2021

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.86 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.59% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KEN was $34.84

KEN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

