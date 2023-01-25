Kenon Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Fintel reports that Kenon Holdings Ltd. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.84MM shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM). This represents 20.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 30.84MM shares and 26.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.94% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is $30.45. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.94% from its latest reported closing price of $18.69.

The projected annual revenue for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is $6,820MM, a decrease of -50.72%. The projected annual EPS is $2.92, a decrease of -94.09%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is 0.1648%, a decrease of 30.3750%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.41% to 44,351,924 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,882,162 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,768,555 shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 46.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 3,012,438 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823,038 shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 36.55% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 2,959,537 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,747,894 shares, representing a decrease of 60.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 66.84% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd holds 2,551,141 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443,667 shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. holds 1,980,573 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969,744 shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 48.18% over the last quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Declares $2.95 Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.95 per share ($11.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022 received the payment on December 7, 2022. Previously, the company paid $4.75 per share.

At the most recent share price of $18.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 63.14%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israelin 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times,

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.