Kenon Holdings (KEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd (Symbol: KEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.41, changing hands as low as $23.95 per share. Kenon Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.64 per share, with $34.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.00.

