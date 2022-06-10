Kenon Holdings (KEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd (Symbol: KEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.88, changing hands as low as $50.64 per share. Kenon Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.40 per share, with $72.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.90.

