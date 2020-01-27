Kenon Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KEN

In trading on Monday, shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd (Symbol: KEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.68, changing hands as low as $20.43 per share. Kenon Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.46 per share, with $23.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.66.

