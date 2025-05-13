Kenneth Watkinson Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $91K In Coeur Mining Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on May 12, by Kenneth Watkinson, VP at Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Watkinson's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled the sale of 12,350 shares of Coeur Mining. The total transaction value is $91,390.

As of Tuesday morning, Coeur Mining shares are up by 1.7%, currently priced at $7.79.

Get to Know Coeur Mining Better

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Coeur Mining's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coeur Mining's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 69.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 31.3% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Coeur Mining's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.06.

Debt Management: Coeur Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Coeur Mining's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.41 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.75 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Coeur Mining's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.09 reflects market recognition of Coeur Mining's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

