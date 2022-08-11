Kenneth Best Is The Chief Accounting Officer of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) And They Just Sold 29% Of Their Shares

Some Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Accounting Officer, Kenneth Best, recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$106 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 29% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fiserv

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Denis O'Leary bought US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$99.35 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$107 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 37.50k shares for US$3.7m. But they sold 26.83k shares for US$2.8m. In total, Fiserv insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Fiserv insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$303m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Fiserv Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fiserv (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

