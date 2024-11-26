KENNETH BACON Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $625K In Comcast Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 25, KENNETH BACON, Director at Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: BACON's decision to sell 14,408 shares of Comcast was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $625,092.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Comcast shares are trading at $42.9, showing a down of 0.69%.

Delving into Comcast's Background

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 63 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and has invested heavily in proprietary content to build this position. Sky is also a large pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Understanding the Numbers: Comcast's Finances

Revenue Growth: Comcast's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 68.14%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Comcast's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.94.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.18.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Comcast's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.64 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.39 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Comcast's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 6.84, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Comcast's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.