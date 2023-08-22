Kennel Cough In Dogs: Symptoms And Treatments

Imagine you’ve just returned from a relaxing vacation, excited to bring your four-legged best friend home from the kennel. The last thing you’d want to hear is your dog coughing and struggling to breathe once getting home. Unfortunately, just like we humans can catch a cough or a cold, dogs can, too. Kennel cough is a common respiratory cold among dogs.

If your dog does contract kennel cough, having the right pet insurance policy can help you save on those unforeseen veterinarian bills. Here’s what you need to know about the illness and how to seek treatment.

What Is Kennel Cough in Dogs?

Canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC), also known as “kennel cough” is a common and highly infectious respiratory disease in dogs.

“Kennel cough is a term loosely used to describe a complex of respiratory infections—both viral and bacterial—that causes inflammation of a dog’s windpipe, large airways and sometimes lungs,” says Dr. Maren Krafchik, DVM, director of medical operations at ASPCA Animal Hospital. “It’s a form of bronchitis and is similar to a chest cold in humans.”

Similar to how children spread germs at school or the playground, places such as boarding kennels, doggy daycares, dog parks or other canine-crowded areas are the most common breeding grounds for this virus.

Kennel cough is spread through droplets or direct contact with the bacteria—whether it’s inhalation, touching noses or sharing food or water bowls. Direct contact with whatever surface is housing these droplets allows them to enter the dog’s respiratory tract. Although the respiratory tract is lined with a layer of mucus designed to protect dogs against infectious particles, numerous factors may weaken it and make it more prone to infection, such as stress, cold temperatures or poor air quality, which will cause inflammation of the dog’s trachea and larynx. Coughing is a symptom of the inflammation.

Can You Prevent Kennel Cough?

Kennel cough can be prevented through vaccination. If your dog is your travel companion, goes to doggy daycare or gets boarded often, it can be beneficial for it to receive the bordetella vaccine, or one of the other agents known to be involved in kennel cough, such as parainfluenza and adenovirus type 2. Many kennels and daycares require proof of vaccination against parainfluenza.

The bordetella vaccine can be administered orally, intranasal or injected. It will typically be given in two separate doses two to four weeks apart, and then as a booster every six months to a year.

The adenovirus-2 and parainfluenza vaccines can be administered either by injection or intranasally and should be started in puppies between 6 and 8 weeks of age, and then given every two to four weeks until the puppy is 16 weeks old. You should speak to your veterinarian to determine which vaccine is right for your pet, and how often they should receive them.

“Keep in mind, vaccinations aren’t useful if a dog has already caught the virus,” Krafchik says.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Kennel Cough

The incubation period is between two and 10 days for dogs with kennel cough, according to Krafchik. The most common symptom of kennel cough is as the name suggests; a loud cough that sounds like hacking or honking.

Additional symptoms include:

Coughing

Sneezing

Runny nose

Loss of appetite

Decreased energy level

Conjunctivitis (inflammation of the membrane lining the eyelids)

Hacking

Wheezing

Depressed behavior

“If your dog has nasal discharge, is breathing rapidly, refuses to eat or seems lethargic, take them back to the veterinarian right away. Serious cases of kennel cough can lead to pneumonia if left untreated,” Krafchik says.

According to Krafchik, your veterinarian may opt to let kennel cough run its course, but keep in mind that dogs with kennel cough should be isolated from other dogs to prevent spreading the virus.You should avoid exposing your pet to cigarette smoke or other irritating fumes while their respiratory tract heals.

Krafchik adds that support care is important for your dog’s recovery, and pet owners should make sure their pet is eating, drinking and in a stress-free environment. You can also provide them some relief by using a humidifier, vaporizer or steam from a shower to help ease their irritated breathing passages.

How to Test for Kennel Cough In Dogs

It can be pretty easy to tell if your dog has kennel cough just by massaging its larynx or trachea to elicit the characteristic cough that comes with the illness.

“Normally, diagnosis is made by a physical exam and history of exposure,” Krafchik says. However, if your dog is showing signs of other severe symptoms, your veterinarian may want to run other diagnostic tests such as an X-ray, blood test or laboratory analysis to determine whether or not your dog has developed pneumonia or other diseases as a result of their kennel cough.

What Is the Life Expectancy of Dogs With Kennel Cough?

Fortunately, kennel cough in most cases is not very serious, and typically resolves on its own within one to two weeks. However, it can be more severe for puppies, senior dogs or dogs with underlying health conditions.

“In some cases, it can lead to pneumonia complications. In these cases, a dog may require hospitalization and a longer recovery,” Krafchik says. They may remain infectious for as long as 14 days even after the symptoms clear up; always check with your veterinarian before reintroducing your recovering pup to other dogs.

Is Kennel Cough Covered by Pet Insurance?

Coverage for kennel cough can vary among different pet insurance policies. That’s why it is important to carefully review each plan and policy to find the one best suited to you and your furry friend’s needs before choosing a plan for your pet.

Treatment Costs for Dogs With Kennel Cough

The cost of kennel cough treatment can vary, but typically ranges from $75to $200 and includes the examination and medications prescribed. The veterinarian will typically prescribe antibiotics, suppressants or anti-inflammatory medicines. If your dog requires more extensive testing, the price may be higher. Diagnostic tests such as blood work or x-rays can run you about $200 to$500 more.

Since the vaccines to prevent kennel cough are relatively affordable, it’s more cost-effective to have your dog vaccinated for prevention of the illness, rather than having to pay for treatment once it is infected.

The bordetella vaccine averages about $10 to $15 for a one-time vaccination or $20 to $30 for two vaccinations. The parainfluenza shot costs vary around $7 to $32.

Often the parainfluenza and adenovirus-2 vaccines are given in a combined “five-in-one” shot called the The DA2PP or DHPP series, which protects against kennel cough and numerous other diseases, such as canine adenovirus types 1 and 2, distemper, parainfluenza, and parvovirus.

The DA2PP vaccine typically costs about $20 to$60 per vaccine, with the series costing about $150 on average, not including the examination fees, which can run you around $40to $75 more. Prices may vary by geographical location or veterinary practice.

Bottom Line

While kennel cough itself isn’t deadly, untreated cases can result in deadly complications. Vaccinating your dog can not only make the symptoms of kennel cough less detrimental, but it may also help to prevent your dog from catching it in the first place. The right pet insurance can help to lower the costs of vaccinations or other treatments performed by your veterinarian should your dog have the misfortune of contracting kennel cough.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.