Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' (NYSE:KW) Dividend Will Be US$0.22

The board of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.22 per share on the 8th of July. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.4%, which is around the industry average.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before this announcement, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was paying out 126% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 120.6% over the next year. This means the company won't be turning a profit, which could place managers in the tough spot of having to choose between suspending the dividend or putting more pressure on the balance sheet.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:KW Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.16 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings has been rising at 3.1% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 126% of its profit. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

