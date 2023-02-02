Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.26, changing hands as high as $18.43 per share. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KW's low point in its 52 week range is $13.97 per share, with $25.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.40.

