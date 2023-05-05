Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.66%, the lowest has been 3.46%, and the highest has been 7.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KW is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 128,262K shares. The put/call ratio of KW is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 27.33% from its latest reported closing price of 14.82.

The projected annual revenue for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is 688MM, an increase of 35.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 13,322K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 5,841K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,501K shares, representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 9.26% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,532K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,618K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,163K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,152K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,185K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland.

