Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that KW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.58, the dividend yield is 4.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KW was $21.58, representing a -3.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.35 and a 68.99% increase over the 52 week low of $12.77.

KW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). KW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.52. Zacks Investment Research reports KW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.78%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KW as a top-10 holding:

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KSCD with an decrease of -4.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KW at 2.18%.

