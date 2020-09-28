Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.56, the dividend yield is 6.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KW was $14.56, representing a -38.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.50 and a 32.6% increase over the 52 week low of $10.98.

KW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). KW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9. Zacks Investment Research reports KW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -77.88%, compared to an industry average of -26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.