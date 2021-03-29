Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that KW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KW was $20.9, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.13 and a 73.3% increase over the 52 week low of $12.06.

KW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). KW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66. Zacks Investment Research reports KW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -42.2%, compared to an industry average of -4.2%.

