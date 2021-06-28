Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that KW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.67, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KW was $20.67, representing a -2.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.13 and a 61.86% increase over the 52 week low of $12.77.

KW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) and KE Holdings Inc (BEKE). KW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports KW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -39.91%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

